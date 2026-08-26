Italy and France prepare to provide Ukraine with new SAMP/T air defence systems and Aster 30 missiles – media

Italy and France will grant Ukraine a licence to manufacture Aster 30 interceptor missiles for SAMP/T air defence systems. The countries are also preparing a new joint aid package for Kyiv.

This was reported by La Repubblica, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

Italy is reportedly preparing a new military aid package for Ukraine that will include four SAMP/T NG systems, Aster 30 missiles and seven long-range radars intended to assist in intercepting Russian ballistic missiles — six manufactured by Thales and one by Leonardo. Kyiv will separately receive some Aster 30 missiles from Italian stockpiles in October. This will reduce Ukraine’s dependence on US-made Patriot systems.

"While official statements have so far focused primarily on generators and assistance for the population, Giorgia Meloni’s government is preparing a new batch of missile defence systems for Kyiv. This package was made possible by an agreement with Paris to rapidly strengthen the protection of Ukrainian cities," the article reads.

Read more: New EU sanctions: France and Italy against tough restrictions on Russia, - Bloomberg

Italy and France also intend to authorise the production of Aster 30 missiles directly in Ukraine. This strategic step will allow Kyiv to manufacture domestically some of the weapons required for missile defence. The first contracts could be signed as early as September.

French assistance

France also plans to provide Ukraine with one SAMP/T system and new radars. The package is worth approximately €3 billion, with the costs to be covered through a €90 billion loan for Ukraine.

The confidential preparations for the aid will reportedly allow Meloni’s government to avoid criticism from opposition parties calling for reduced assistance to Ukraine.

Read more: E5 leaders to meet in Berlin to discuss support for Ukraine

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