Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and KABs: there are casualties in Kryvyi Rih, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia (updated)

On the night of August 26–27, Russian troops attacked several regions with ballistic missiles; explosions were heard in the Poltava region, in Kryvyi Rih, and in Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Kryvyi Rih

Two people were injured in Kryvyi Rih as a result of a Russian missile attack, according to Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city’s Defense Council.

"So far, two people have been injured, but their injuries are not serious," he said.

According to him, the Russians attacked an industrial facility. Earlier, Vilkul reported that the city had been struck by two ballistic missiles and warned of possible follow-up launches.

Zaporizhzhia

In Zaporizhzhia, three people—two men and a woman—were injured as a result of a Russian attack. The enemy struck the regional capital with KABs.

Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported that the injured received medical care.

A car and several buildings were damaged as a result of the attack. A fire also broke out.

Kharkiv

A 30-year-old man was injured as a result of a Russian nighttime attack on Kharkiv on August 27. A Russian drone struck the balcony of a high-rise building, according to Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

According to him, the strike was recorded in the Industrial District of Kharkiv.

"A 30-year-old man suffered an acute stress reaction as a result of a drone striking the balcony on the 4th floor of a high-rise residential building," Syniehubov noted.

Poltava Region

The enemy also attacked the Poltava region overnight.

"The Poltava region is under attack! Details are being confirmed. Stay in safe places!" said Vitalii Diakivnych, head of the regional military administration.

According to local Telegram channels, powerful explosions were heard in Poltava and Kremenchuk.

It later became known that around 2:00 a.m., the Poltava region came under enemy attack. Industrial facilities in the Kremenchuk district were hit.

"One of the energy facilities in the Myrhorod district was also hit. This caused an emergency power outage. Consumers in seven settlements were temporarily left without power," Diakivnych reported.

There is currently no information on any casualties.

Read more: Russian forces struck Kryvyi Rih with KAB bombs