The Kremlin is threatening legal action if frozen Russian assets are used to finance Ukraine. Officials there stated that Moscow will use "the full range of legal measures" against those who adopt and implement such decisions.

According to Censor.NET, Russian media outlets, including The Moscow Times, report this, citing Reuters. Dmitry Peskov, a spokesperson for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, stated the Kremlin’s position.

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The Kremlin is threatening legal action

Peskov called any decisions regarding the use of Russia's frozen assets "completely illegal" and stated that Moscow would seek to challenge them through legal channels.

"Russia will use its entire arsenal of legal means to protect its interests and to prosecute those who made and implemented such decisions," Peskov said.

This was the Kremlin's response to the new debate within the European Union regarding the possibility of using frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine.

See also: Belgium Is Ready to Transfer Russia's Frozen Assets to Ukraine, Provided the EU Offers Joint Guarantees

The EU is once again discussing Russian assets