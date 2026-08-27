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Russian forces have advanced in Chasiv Yar, – DeepState. MAP

Russian occupying forces are advancing in the Bakhmut district of Donetsk Oblast.

This has been reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

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Enemy advances

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced in Chasiv Yar (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region)," the report states.

Read more: Russian forces have advanced near Dorozhne and Sofiivka in Donetsk Oblast, – DeepState. MAP

Updated map

The enemy has advanced in Chasiv Yar

Read more: Russian forces have advanced near Illinivka and in Chasiv Yar, – DeepState. MAP

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Donetsk region (6152) military actions (3580) Chasiv Yar (262) Bakhmut district (609) DeepState (547)
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