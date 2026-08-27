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Russian forces have advanced in Chasiv Yar, – DeepState. MAP
Russian occupying forces are advancing in the Bakhmut district of Donetsk Oblast.
This has been reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.
Enemy advances
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced in Chasiv Yar (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region)," the report states.
Updated map
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