Russian forces have advanced in Chasiv Yar, – DeepState. MAP

Russian occupying forces are advancing in the Bakhmut district of Donetsk Oblast.

This has been reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

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Enemy advances

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced in Chasiv Yar (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region)," the report states.

Read more: Russian forces have advanced near Dorozhne and Sofiivka in Donetsk Oblast, – DeepState. MAP

Updated map

Read more: Russian forces have advanced near Illinivka and in Chasiv Yar, – DeepState. MAP