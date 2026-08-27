Sandu honours Zelenskyy with country’s highest award: "While Ukraine is fighting there, in east, Moldova can sleep peacefully"

The Order of the Republic, Moldova’s highest state decoration, was presented to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by the country’s President Maia Sandu.

According to Censor.NET, this became known on 27 August during a joint press conference held by the politicians in Chisinau.

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Sandu explains why Zelenskyy received the award

According to Sandu, Zelenskyy was honoured for his immense contribution to defending peace and freedom on the European continent.

"And while Ukraine is fighting there, in the east, Moldova can sleep peacefully. That is why, in Kyiv, I announced that President Zelenskyy would be awarded our country’s highest state decoration—for his immense contribution to defending peace and freedom on the European continent. As a token of recognition, on behalf of all Moldovans, of the courage of the Ukrainian people," the Moldovan president said.

Sandu also noted that the award was a token of recognition of the courage of the Ukrainian people.

Read more: Kyiv is ready to strengthen security of Moldova and Romania – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy arrives for Moldova’s Independence Day

Earlier, it was reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had arrived in Chisinau to attend Moldova’s Independence Day celebrations.

He has already met with the country’s President Maia Sandu in Chisinau. Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine was ready to help Moldova and Romania strengthen their security capabilities.

Watch more: Zelenskyy meets with Sandu in Chisinau: We are working to ensure greater security, energy and infrastructure capabilities. VIDEO