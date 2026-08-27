Kyiv is ready to strengthen security of Moldova and Romania – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is ready to help Moldova and Romania strengthen their security capabilities.

As Censor.NET reports, the head of state said this at a joint press conference with Moldovan President Maia Sandu and Romanian President Nicusor Dan.

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Ukraine is ready for joint steps in security

According to Zelenskyy, the leaders of the three countries already know the details of future cooperation. He stressed that joint steps should deliver concrete results.

The President also highlighted the importance of developing cooperation in logistics and energy. According to him, this is particularly important against the backdrop of Russia’s attempts to block Ukrainian ports and maritime trade.

"Moldova, Romania and Ukraine are natural allies in logistics, energy, and many other areas," Zelenskyy said.

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Kyiv and Chisinau coordinate path toward EU

The President also said that Ukraine and Moldova are coordinating their actions on European integration.

According to Zelenskyy, both countries share a common goal — to become full members of the European Union.

As a reminder, on August 27, Zelenskyy arrived in Chisinau to take part in celebrations marking Moldova’s Independence Day. During the visit, he met with Maia Sandu.

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