Work with US continues. We are doing everything to bring peace closer – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine and the United States remain in contact and are doing everything possible to bring peace closer.

The head of state said this in a video address, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"Our work with the American side is ongoing. We are in close and detailed contact with them. We are doing everything to bring peace closer, and I thank everyone who is helping, everyone who is helping us limit Russia’s ability to prolong this war. Peace is needed. We are working to ensure there are positive steps in support of it," the President said.

Read more: US is committed to Ukraine’s sovereignty and continues to work on negotiations to end war, - Rubio

Background

CIA Director John Ratcliffe arrived in Moscow on 25 August for talks with Russian officials.

Russian media report that Putin had been scheduled to attend a major event involving hundreds of people, but it was postponed several days ago.

The United States asked Ukraine to refrain from attacks on Moscow, St Petersburg and northern Russia because of the visit by its officials.

According to media reports, Ratcliffe may have warned Putin about the consequences of a new mobilisation and an attack on NATO.

It should be noted that the last CIA director to visit Russia in person was William Burns in November 2021, when he sought to warn against military action against Ukraine and determine the reasons for the buildup of Russian troops near the borders.

Read more: Russia is prepared to engage in peace talks with Ukraine only on basis of realities on ground, - Putin