Zelenskyy visits Moldova for Independence Day celebrations: Meeting with Sandu and Nicușor Dan scheduled

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Chisinau to attend celebrations marking Moldova’s Independence Day.

Presidential spokesperson Serhii Nykyforov announced this, Censor.NET reports.

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Bilateral and trilateral meetings scheduled in Chisinau

During the visit, Zelenskyy will hold a bilateral meeting with Moldovan President Maia Sandu.

A trilateral meeting is scheduled afterwards. Romanian President Nicușor Dan will also participate.

Maia Sandu previously invited Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Nicușor Dan to Chisinau on 27 August to celebrate Moldova’s Independence Day.

An extensive official programme is scheduled there, including a concert and military parade.

Watch more: Zelenskyy and Sandu discussed EU accession and regional security. VIDEO

Moldova marks 35 years of independence

On 27 August, exactly 35 years have passed since the Moldovan parliament adopted the Declaration of Independence.

During this period, the country has travelled a difficult path from a former Soviet republic to a candidate for membership of the European Union.

At the same time, Moldova still does not control part of its territory, while Russian troops remain in Transnistria.

It should also be noted that five drones violated Moldovan airspace during Russia’s aerial attack on Ukraine overnight on 27 August.

Sandu described this as intimidation.

Read more: Work with US continues. We are doing everything to bring peace closer – Zelenskyy