Zelenskyy and Sandu discussed EU accession and regional security

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is delighted to welcome the President of Moldova, Maia Sandu, to Ukraine.

He announced this on Telegram, reports Censor.NET.

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Ukraine and Moldova’s EU membership

"We appreciate this visit on such a special day, when we commemorate the accident at the Chornobyl power station and the tremendous solidarity and self-sacrifice of our people, which made it possible to protect our country and our entire region, all of Europe, and the world from an even greater nuclear disaster.

Today, Maya and I focused on issues of security, our cross-border cooperation, the protection and development of infrastructure and energy, and we spoke in great detail about our joint path towards the European Union. We are currently working to ensure that all six clusters open promptly and that EU membership becomes a shared success for Ukraine, Moldova, and the entire EU," Zelenskyy noted.

Read more: Sybiha commented on outcome of Zelenskyy’s visit to Baku

Support for Moldova

Ukraine will continue to support Moldova on security issues, particularly regarding the Transnistria region. We are also ready to further develop our trilateral formats – together with Romania.

"I would like to personally thank Maia and the whole of Moldova for their support of Ukraine and for their cooperation, which strengthens our entire region," the head of state concluded.

What happened before?

It was previously reported that Moldovan President Sandu had arrived in Kyiv.

Read also: Ukraine has defended Moldova’s peace and freedom, says Sandu