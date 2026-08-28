Issue of peace negotiations is currently on hold, there are no new ideas, - Peskov

The spokesperson for the Russian dictator, Dmitry Peskov, stated that peace negotiations are currently on hold.

He made this statement to Russian propagandists, according to Censor.NET.

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"As for the peace talks—that issue is currently on hold, and there are no new ideas," Peskov said.

According to Peskov, Ukraine allegedly does not want to "resolve the conflict peacefully," which is why Russia is continuing the war.

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