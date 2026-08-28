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Issue of peace negotiations is currently on hold, there are no new ideas, - Peskov
The spokesperson for the Russian dictator, Dmitry Peskov, stated that peace negotiations are currently on hold.
He made this statement to Russian propagandists, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"As for the peace talks—that issue is currently on hold, and there are no new ideas," Peskov said.
According to Peskov, Ukraine allegedly does not want to "resolve the conflict peacefully," which is why Russia is continuing the war.
What led up to this?
- Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told reporters that the window of opportunity to end the war would last from the G20 summit until the end of summer 2027, as the U.S. presidential election begins after that.
- Recently, the American newspaper The New York Times reported that negotiations between Ukraine and Russia may become possible in a year.
- Budanov, the head of the Presidential Office, stated that Ukraine will attempt to revive negotiations with Russia in the near future.
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