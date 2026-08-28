Defense Forces struck "Nebo-SV" and "P-18" radar stations and Russian UAV command posts, - General Staff

On August 27 and during the night of August 28, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of enemy military targets, including the "Nebo-SV" and "P-18" radar stations, UAV command posts, and an enemy training center in occupied Crimea.

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Occupied Crimea

In the Olenivka area (temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea), the "Nebo-SV" radar station, the "P-18" radar hardware, and a mobile enemy communications complex were struck.

Additionally, in the Frunze area of the temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea, the "Nikolaevka" radio relay station was struck.

Furthermore, in Sevastopol, in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the destruction of an enemy training center has been confirmed.

Strikes in the TOT

UAV command posts of the occupying forces were also struck in the areas of Uspenivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast, as well as concentrations of enemy weapons and military equipment in the Krasna Hora area of Donetsk Oblast.

The extent of the damage inflicted is being determined.

2Based on the results of previous strikes, the destruction on August 24, 2026, of the "Kasta" radar station in Karaichev, Rostov Oblast, the Russian Federation, has been confirmed.

"Operations against key enemy military targets are ongoing," the General Staff also noted.

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