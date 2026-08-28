No school assemblies on September 1: education ombudswoman urged schools not to gather children due to threat of Russian strikes

School assemblies and other large-scale celebrations on September 1 may pose an additional danger to children due to the threat of Russian strikes. Education Ombudswoman Nadiia Leshchyk has called on school administrators to cancel traditional large-scale gatherings at the start of the school year.

According to Censor.NET, Nadiia Leshchyk wrote about this on Facebook.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Large gatherings of children pose an additional risk

The Ombudswoman emphasized that, given the current security situation, mass gatherings in schools pose a danger not only on September 1 but throughout the entire school year.

"Large crowds pose additional risks, because if an ‘air raid alert’ is sounded, it is extremely difficult to ensure the quick and safe evacuation of a large number of children in an open area," Leshchyk emphasized.

She urged school administrators to refuse mass celebrations and to choose formats for the start of the school year that minimize risks to children, teachers, and parents.

Read more: New academic year in Ukraine will last until 30 June – Svyrydenko

Instead of celebrations - inspecting shelters

Before the start of the school year, Leshchyk advises schools to focus first and foremost on safety briefings and checking the readiness of shelters. She urged them to pay special attention to providing psychological support to pupils.

"A child's safety is a shared responsibility. Let's make sure that September 1 is remembered by students and parents as a day of safety, care, peace of mind, and confidence in their own protection," said the education ombudswoman.

Read more: 50 mobile shelters for schoolchildren to be installed in six cities of Chernihiv region – RMA