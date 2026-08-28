Government approves bill to strengthen legal protection of foreigners defending Ukraine – Koretskyi

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a bill strengthening the legal protection of foreign nationals and stateless persons who have joined the defence of Ukraine.

This was announced by Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi, according to Censor.NET.

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What the bill provides

The bill stipulates that:

After completing their military contracts, they will have more time to regularise their legal status: the bill would extend the period of lawful temporary residence in Ukraine from three to six months.

Their period of military service will count towards the five-year residence requirement for obtaining an immigration permit.

In addition, the bill would introduce a travel document for foreigners who, due to threats or political circumstances, are unable to obtain or replace a passport in their country of origin.

Read more: Cabinet of Ministers to accelerate work to fulfil Ukraine Facility commitments, Koretskyi says

The bill is awaiting consideration and approval by the Verkhovna Rada.

Background

It was previously reported that the procedure for obtaining a temporary residence permit had been simplified for foreign nationals serving in the Defence Forces.

Read more: All shelters in Ukraine to be urgently inspected – Koretskyi