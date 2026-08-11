Cabinet of Ministers to accelerate work to fulfil Ukraine Facility commitments, Koretskyi says

The Cabinet of Ministers will accelerate its work to fulfil Ukraine’s commitments under the Ukraine Facility.

This was announced by Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

According to the head of government, this is necessary to secure the maximum possible amount of funding from Ukraine’s partners.

"This is a critically important resource for the country. At a meeting with the ministers responsible for specific areas, we analysed the current situation in detail: which commitments have already been fulfilled, which are overdue, where the problem areas are and how to address them. We separately examined the steps that already pose a risk of Ukraine receiving less funding," Koretskyi explained.

Read more: Ukraine receives another €3.47 billion from EU for defence and priority needs

The prime minister also stressed that outstanding commitments must be fulfilled and the conditions for the third quarter met now.

"The government must work proactively and secure every possible inflow of external assistance.

"Following the meeting, the relevant instructions were issued. Specific deadlines and officials responsible for each problem area were designated. As of today, Ukraine has already secured EUR 29.5 billion of the EUR 46.8 billion provided for under the Ukraine Plan," he concluded.

Read more: Koretskyi is dissatisfied with ’resilience plans’: Cabinet of Ministers is demanding urgent reports

Background

As a reminder, the Ukraine Facility provides for EUR 50 billion in assistance to Ukraine through 2027. Payments are directly linked to the implementation of reforms and indicators agreed between Kyiv and the EU.

Read more: IMF to consider allocating $690 million to Ukraine on July 20, - Koretskyi