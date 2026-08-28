Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staf meeting: Task is 1,000 drones a day for long-range sanctions against Russia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy convened a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff today, 28 August.

He announced this in his evening address, according to Censor.NET.

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Protection against jet-powered Shaheds

"The key is to have the maximum possible number of our weapons to protect Ukraine from Russian strikes. The main priorities are our defence against jet-powered Shaheds and making our deep strikes against Russia even more frequent," he said.

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Long-range sanctions

Zelenskyy also stressed that the main task is to deploy 1,000 drones a day for long-range sanctions against Russia.

"We are currently carrying out an average of 300 long-range sanctions, but there must be more. We have a very specific goal, and we will accomplish this task," the president added.

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