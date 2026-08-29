During day, air defence forces shot down 199 out of 224 Russian drones, - Air Force

Throughout the day on Saturday, 29 August, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 224 strike UAVs, the majority of which were jet-powered. The enemy directed the vast majority of these drones towards Kyiv.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

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The scale and means of the attack

"Throughout the day on 29 August (from 6.30 am to 6.00 pm), the enemy launched 224 attack drones (most of them jet-powered) against Ukraine. The enemy directed the vast majority of these drones towards the Ukrainian capital," the statement said.

Read more: During day, air defence neutralises 73 attack UAVs and six Banderols, - Air Force

Results of the Air Defence Operations

According to preliminary figures, air defence forces shot down or neutralised 199 attack UAVs during the day.

The enemy attack is ongoing

The Air Force reported that, as of 18.20, up to 10 enemy attack drones were observed in the airspace.

"Don’t ignore the air-raid siren! Take shelter!", urged the Air Forces.