Ukraine has tested four jet-powered ’Shahed’ interceptors; we plan to scale up production, – Khmara

Drone Industry

Ukraine already has four potential interceptors capable of countering Russian ‘Shahed’ drones, and all of them have undergone field trials. The main task now is to bring these developments up to the required standard as quickly as possible and scale up their production.

According to Censor.NET, citing ‘Interfax-Ukraine’, Defence Minister Yevhen Khmara made these remarks during a meeting with journalists.

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"The search for countermeasures against jet-powered drones is ongoing. There are already four potential interceptors capable of shooting down jet-powered ‘Shaheds’. Field trials have already been conducted on them," the minister said.

He emphasised that the current priority is to "bring these solutions up to the required standard as quickly as possible and scale up production to thousands of units".

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