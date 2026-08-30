Ukrainian defence forces have regained control near the village of Zapadne in the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

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Regaining control

"The map has been updated. Ukrainian defence forces have regained control near Zapadne," the statement said.

DeepState noted that assault troops from the 23rd Separate Assault Regiment of the R.U.G. ‘Khartiia’ Corps are continuing to advance through the forest west of Dvorichna in the Kupiansk district.

Recently, the fighters have cleared a further 2 km² of woodland, driving the enemy out of their fortified strongholds.

Background

It was previously reported that assault troops from the R.U.G. Regiment of the ‘Khartiia’ Corps had cleared a further 2 km² of woodland west of Dvorichna in the Kupiansk district.

Read more: Enemy advances near Nykyforivka in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAP