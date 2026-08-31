Russians attacked Sloviansk with FAB-500: four civilians wounded. PHOTOS

On the morning of 31 August, Russian troops attacked Sloviansk in the Donetsk region with a FAB-500 aerial bomb. Four civilians were injured as a result of the strike.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the CMA, Vadym Liakh, and the regional prosecutor’s office

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The Russians dropped a FAB-500 aerial bomb from a UMPK onto a block of flats in Sloviansk.

As a result of the strike, one of the blocks of the high-rise building was destroyed from the first to the fifth floor. A private house was also damaged.

Four people were injured

Four civilians aged between 61 and 66 were injured as a result of the Russian air strike.

They were in their homes at the time of the attack. The victims sustained blast injuries, bruises and lacerations.

All those injured are receiving the necessary medical care.

Dozens of houses and cars damaged

In total, 34 blocks of flats and private houses were damaged as a result of the enemy strike.

Six cars, a hotel and a nursery were also damaged.

The relevant services are dealing with the aftermath of the Russian attack.

See more: Russian forces struck Sloviansk with KABs at 4 am: one person killed, 5 wounded. VIDEO+PHOTOS

The aftermath of the attack







