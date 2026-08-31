From lessons in shelters to distance learning: Kyiv has explored various formats of schooling

In Kyiv, the school year is set to begin in a blended learning format. However, should the security situation change, educational institutions will promptly adjust the format of teaching.

This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration’s press service, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"This year, the academic year is beginning under very challenging circumstances. Recent days have shown that air raid alerts can last for hours and effectively disrupt a significant portion of the school day. For example, on 28 August in Kyiv, air raid alerts lasted a total of 158 minutes. That is almost 4 lessons out of 6 according to the normal timetable.

Therefore, we must be prepared not only for children to go down to shelters during an air raid alert, but also for the fact that, under certain conditions, the teaching process will need to be organised differently," said Valentyn Mondryievskyi, Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration.

Various options have been identified in the capital – ranging from holding lessons in shelters for younger pupils to a combination of face-to-face and distance learning. The possibility of a second shift is also being considered.

It is noted that these decisions may be temporary and subject to change depending on the drone and missile threat.

Parents will be able to choose the learning format that suits their situation – from among the options offered by their child’s school and teaching staff.

Read more: More than half million children in Ukraine study remotely, - Lisovyi

What is on offer?

"For example, one of the models we are currently considering is organising face-to-face teaching for primary school pupils in a shelter, alongside a separate space where some secondary and sixth-form pupils can, if necessary, continue their studies online during an air-raid alert. However, this is just one of several possible formats. Each school will determine the optimal model based on its own capabilities, the specific features of the shelter and the security situation," explained Olena Fidanian, Director of the Department of Education and Science at the Kyiv City State Administration.

At the same time, the individual procedure for responding to emergencies applies not only to air raid alerts but also to other potential threats, including bomb threats.

Read more: No school assemblies on September 1: education ombudswoman urged schools not to gather children due to threat of Russian strikes