Nauseda on CIA Director Retcliffe’s visit to Moscow: US has asked that details not be disclosed

The President of Lithuania, Gitanas Nausėda, stated that allies had been informed of the nature of the US CIA Director’s visit to Moscow, which took place last week. However, he said that the details could not be disclosed at the request of the US.

This is reported by Censor.NET, citing Delfi.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"Our allies are informing us all of the content of the conversation. That is all well and good, but out of respect for the fact that the United States does not wish to disclose the details of this meeting, we are adhering to the established procedure," he said.

According to the Lithuanian leader, the aim of the visit was to ease tensions in the region.

"At this stage, I can confirm that the meeting met its objectives and was aimed at de-escalating tensions in the region. I very much hope that this message has reached the Kremlin regime in good time," added Nausėda.

Read more: CIA Director Ratcliffe may have informed Putin of Russia’s difficult situation, - NYT

John Ratcliffe’s visit to Moscow