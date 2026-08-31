Nauseda on CIA Director Retcliffe’s visit to Moscow: US has asked that details not be disclosed
The President of Lithuania, Gitanas Nausėda, stated that allies had been informed of the nature of the US CIA Director’s visit to Moscow, which took place last week. However, he said that the details could not be disclosed at the request of the US.
This is reported by Censor.NET, citing Delfi.
What is known?
"Our allies are informing us all of the content of the conversation. That is all well and good, but out of respect for the fact that the United States does not wish to disclose the details of this meeting, we are adhering to the established procedure," he said.
According to the Lithuanian leader, the aim of the visit was to ease tensions in the region.
"At this stage, I can confirm that the meeting met its objectives and was aimed at de-escalating tensions in the region. I very much hope that this message has reached the Kremlin regime in good time," added Nausėda.
John Ratcliffe’s visit to Moscow
- CIA Director John Ratcliffe arrived in Moscow on 25 August to hold talks with Russian officials.
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Russian media report that a very large-scale event involving hundreds of people had been scheduled for Putin, but it was postponed a few days ago.
- The US has asked Ukraine to refrain from attacks on Moscow, St Petersburg and northern Russia due to a visit by its officials.
- According to media reports, Retcliffe may have warned Putin of the consequences of a new mobilisation and an attack on NATO.
- It should be noted that CIA Director William Burns last visited Russia in person in November 2021 to warn against military action against Ukraine and to ascertain the reasons behind the build-up of Russian troops near the borders.
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