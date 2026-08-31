Zhumadilov leaves post as director of Defense Procurement Agency DOT – Defense Ministry

On August 31, Arsen Zhumadilov is ending his tenure as Director of the Defense Procurement Agency DOT by mutual agreement of the parties.

The Ministry of Defense press service reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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Details of the decision

The Ministry of Defense recalled that under his leadership, the DPA had met the needs of the Defense Forces for three years.

"We are grateful to Arsen Zhumadilov for his work. A decision on appointing a new head of the Agency will be made as soon as possible. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine considers the sustained supply of the Defense Forces one of its highest priorities," the ministry added.

Read more: Zhumadilov is stepping down as head of Defense Procurement Agency, his resignation letter has already been written, - Nikolaienko

Reminder:

Censor.NET sources reported this as early as August 20.

Earlier, it was reported that Arsen Zhumadilov, head of the Defense Procurement Agency, confirmed that in March 2025 he met with Rustem Umerov, who was Ukraine’s defense minister at the time and is a former Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, and businessman Timur Mindich, who is suspected of corruption, and discussed body armor with them.

Read more in the article "Ministry of Heavy Cloud Cover: What Challenges and Problems Await the New Defense Minister" at this link.

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