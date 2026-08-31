Turkey has drawn up new plan for export of grain via Black Sea and is in talks with Ukraine and Russia, - Fidan
Turkey has drawn up a new plan for the safe passage of grain through the Black Sea and is discussing it with Ukraine and Russia.
This was announced on 31 August by the Turkish Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, as quoted by Reuters, according to Censor.NET.
A new Turkish initiative
"We have drawn up a plan and are in contact with both sides regarding this plan. If the necessary conditions arise, we aim, in particular, to reach another agreement similar to the grain deal," said Fidan at a press conference in Istanbul.
Turkey has previously stated on several occasions that it is prepared to help restore the agreements on the safe export of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea.
The context of previous agreements
In July 2022, Turkey and the United Nations acted as mediators in the so-called Black Sea Grain Initiative. This initiative made it possible, despite the full-scale war, to export almost 33 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea.
Russia withdrew from this agreement in 2023, stating at the time that the arrangements to facilitate the export of Russian food and fertilisers were allegedly not being honoured.
What led up to it
- It was previously reported that Turkey called on Ukraine and Russia to ensure the safety of civilian shipping in the Black Sea following a drone attack near the Russian port of Novorossiysk, which damaged a Turkish cargo ship and left three crew members seriously injured.
- It was also reported that the Turkish Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, called on Russia and Ukraine to impose a moratorium on attacks on merchant ships in the Black Sea.
- On 29 August, it was reported that Ukraine’s ambassador to Turkey, Nariman Dzhelal, had been summoned to the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs following attacks off the Russian Black Sea coast on two vessels operated by Turkish companies.
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