Turkey has drawn up new plan for export of grain via Black Sea and is in talks with Ukraine and Russia, - Fidan

Turkey has drawn up a new plan for the safe passage of grain through the Black Sea and is discussing it with Ukraine and Russia.

This was announced on 31 August by the Turkish Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, as quoted by Reuters, according to Censor.NET.

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A new Turkish initiative

"We have drawn up a plan and are in contact with both sides regarding this plan. If the necessary conditions arise, we aim, in particular, to reach another agreement similar to the grain deal," said Fidan at a press conference in Istanbul.

Turkey has previously stated on several occasions that it is prepared to help restore the agreements on the safe export of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea.

The context of previous agreements

In July 2022, Turkey and the United Nations acted as mediators in the so-called Black Sea Grain Initiative. This initiative made it possible, despite the full-scale war, to export almost 33 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea.

Russia withdrew from this agreement in 2023, stating at the time that the arrangements to facilitate the export of Russian food and fertilisers were allegedly not being honoured.

Read more: Shipping in Black Sea is declining: Turkey could lose up to $20 billion

What led up to it