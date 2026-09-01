Enemy has advanced near Minkivka in Donetsk region, – DeepState. MAP
Russian forces are advancing in the Bakhmut district of Donetsk Oblast.
This is reported by Censor.NET, citing the DeepState monitoring project.
Where have the occupiers advanced?
The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Minkivka (a village in the Soledar urban community, Bakhmut district, Donetsk region).
What led up to this?
- Earlier, DeepState also reported on Russian advances near Minkivka.
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