Government is introducing strict austerity measures for budget funds not earmarked for defence purposes, - Koretskyi

Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi announced that Ukraine requires $27 billion in emergency funding to cover the defence budget deficit

He made this statement during a session of the Verkhovna Rada, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"The main point at the moment is this: we have $30 billion – that is the amount we can, and are due to receive from our partners this year, provided we fulfil the commitments we have made. The decisions on this matter lie in our hands."

"We also have a $27 billion shortfall in the defence budget, which we are asking our partners to cover through emergency funding. Work is ongoing regarding these funds, and we must work together to persuade our partners to help cover this shortfall," the Prime Minister emphasised.

Koretskyi noted that one can only count on funding if one fulfils one’s previous commitments.

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"The reasons for these high figures and the deficit are the rising costs of the war. A high-tech war demands more resources and higher expenditure. The enemy is stepping up its air strikes and producing and launching more drones and missiles. We, too, must respond in kind and increase our support for the Defence Forces," the Prime Minister said.

Savings

"The government is implementing strict measures to economise on budget funds not earmarked for defence. As a result, we have already identified savings of 70 billion, which will be channelled in full towards defence needs. At the same time, we must fulfil all necessary social obligations. Consequently, there will be no problems regarding pensions and salaries," said Koretskyi.

At the same time, the Prime Minister emphasised that, when drawing up the state budget for 2027, the government must be guided by the principle of maximum economy.