Russian Foreign Ministry stated that there are no grounds for renewing grain agreement

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that there are no grounds for reinstating the Black Sea Grain Agreement at this stage.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko made this statement on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum, according to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine.

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Moscow's Conditions and Accusations Against the West

According to Hrusko, Moscow links a possible return to the agreement to the West's stance on sanctions.

He claims that the previous agreement is no longer in effect because, according to the Russian side, the conditions regarding access for Russian raw materials and fertilizers to global markets and the making of payments were not fulfilled.

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When asked whether the Russian Foreign Ministry sees conditions for resuming the initiative, Grushko stated that he has not observed any changes in the West’s sanctions policy.

The agreement, brokered by the UN and Turkey, allowed for the export of Ukrainian grain through Black Sea ports. Russia withdrew from the initiative in July 2023.

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that Turkey has prepared a new plan for exporting grain via the Black Sea and is in talks with Ukraine and Russia.

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