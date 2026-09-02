"Reserve+" app is restored, - Ministry of Defense

Following yesterday's technical issues, the "Reserve+" app is now operating normally.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense's press service, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"The app's login and features are working as usual after the service was restored last night.

To use Reserve+, update the app to the latest version on the App Store or Google Play.

Some users may still experience difficulties. We are working to resolve these issues," the statement reads.

Read more: Teachers to be able to apply for deferment through Reserve+ soon, Defence Ministry says

Background

On the morning of September 1, users reported a malfunction in the "Reserve+" app. Specifically, they noted that the app was not updating or loading.

Later, the Ministry of Defense stated that the Reserve+ update was already available to all users.

Read more: Government will assess Ministry of Defence’s needs: Koretskyi has announced detailed audit