Putin: Russia launches "retaliatory strikes" so that Ukraine "will not be tempted" to attack Russian oil refineries

Russian dictator Putin once again tried to convince his audience that hostilities against Ukraine allegedly do not harm the Russian economy in any way, while describing strikes on Ukrainian territory as a "response" to attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Russian oil refineries.

He made the statement during a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum, according to Censor.NET.

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Putin’s statement on Ukraine

He said that Russian companies had already joined efforts to protect oil refineries and that "there is already a result."

"There is a second (method of countering attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine — ed.). To launch retaliatory strikes so that (they) will not be tempted to harm us. That is all," Putin threatened.

Read more: Putin on Zelenskyy’s statement about danger in Russian skies: "This is call for state terrorism"

Condition of oil refineries

Putin also tried to convince those present that Russian air defence had allegedly repelled all drone attacks on oil refineries the night before last. According to him, Ukrainian drones attempted to attack three oil refineries. He also claimed that only 10% of the repair work at the refineries remained to be completed.

Background

It is worth noting that the Armed Forces of Ukraine attack Russian military factories that produce weapons for strikes on Ukraine, Russian airfields from which Russian fighter jets take off, and oil refineries that supply fuel to the Russian army.

Read more: Putin meets with Xi Jinping. Ukraine discussed "in passing" – Peskov