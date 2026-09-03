SCALP missiles to be produced in Ukraine: Burnham and Macron discuss project details

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed further steps to launch local assembly lines for long-range SCALP missiles in Ukraine.

As Censor.NET reports, this was stated in a message from the British prime minister’s office following Macron’s meeting at Downing Street, according to European Pravda.

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Britain and France discuss SCALP production in Ukraine

The leaders agreed on the importance of working together on further steps to protect their shared interests.

During the meeting, they discussed establishing local assembly lines for long-range SCALP missiles in Ukraine. The missiles use British technology, while SCALP is the French version of the British Storm Shadow.

"On Ukraine, they discussed next steps to establish local assembly lines in Ukraine for long-range SCALP missiles, which use British technology," the British prime minister’s office said.

Burnham and Macron also reviewed the results of the Coalition of the Willing meeting held in Kyiv last week.

Read more: Italy and France prepare to provide Ukraine with new SAMP/T air defence systems and Aster 30 missiles – media

Burnham previously approved technology transfer to Ukraine

During a visit to Kyiv on 24 August, Andy Burnham announced that the United Kingdom had approved a decision to share Storm Shadow production technology with Ukraine.

The missile incorporates both French and British technologies. The British prime minister also said that London was ready to work with France to develop this capability in Ukraine.

During the Coalition of the Willing meeting, Burnham assured Ukraine of continued support and stressed that the United Kingdom would not allow Russia to intimidate it.

Read more: Russia may be producing up to 80 "Banderol" missiles per month, - DIU