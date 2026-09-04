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News Shelling of Rivne region
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Russia attacked Rivne region at night: some targets were shot down, no casualties were reported

Another attack by the Shaheds on the Rivne region: details

On the night of September 4, Russian occupiers attacked the Rivne region.

This was reported by Koval, the head of the RMA, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"Thanks to the professional efforts of our air defense forces, enemy aerial targets were successfully neutralized.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties or damage to infrastructure," the statement said.

Read more: Enemy attacked Rivne region with jet-powered UAV: three people were injured and residential building was damaged

What led up to this?

  • Over the past 24 hours, Russian occupiers attacked Kropyvnytskyi and Zaporizhzhia.
  • In Odessa, Russian invaders killed a person.
  • In the Dnipropetrovsk region, two police officers were killed as a result of an enemy attack.

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shoot out (18678) Rivne region (190)
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