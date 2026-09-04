Russia attacked Rivne region at night: some targets were shot down, no casualties were reported

On the night of September 4, Russian occupiers attacked the Rivne region.

This was reported by Koval, the head of the RMA, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"Thanks to the professional efforts of our air defense forces, enemy aerial targets were successfully neutralized.



According to preliminary information, there were no casualties or damage to infrastructure," the statement said.

Read more: Enemy attacked Rivne region with jet-powered UAV: three people were injured and residential building was damaged

What led up to this?