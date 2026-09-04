"Rosneft" oil depot is ablaze in Sochi following night-time attack. VIDEO
A fire broke out at a "Rosneft" oil depot in Sochi following an attack on the night of 4 September.
This was reported by ASTRA, according to Censor.NET.
Details
OSINT analysis has confirmed that the ‘Rosneft-Kubannefteprodukt’ oil depot in the Adler district was attacked.
The mayor of Sochi, Proshunin, also confirmed the fire at the oil depot.
What led up to this?
- It was previously reported that an air defence facility was also attacked near Sochi during the night.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password