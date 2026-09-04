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"Rosneft" oil depot is ablaze in Sochi following night-time attack. VIDEO

A fire broke out at a "Rosneft" oil depot in Sochi following an attack on the night of 4 September.

This was reported by ASTRA, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

OSINT analysis has confirmed that the ‘Rosneft-Kubannefteprodukt’ oil depot in the Adler district was attacked.

The mayor of Sochi, Proshunin, also confirmed the fire at the oil depot.

Attack on an oil depot in Sochi on 4 September: details
Attack on an oil depot in Sochi on 4 September: details

Watch more: Support vessel "NEFRIT" hit at port of Sochi – Navy. VIDEO

What led up to this?

  • It was previously reported that an air defence facility was also attacked near Sochi during the night.

Watch more: Russian woman whines about kilometre-long queues at petrol stations and petrol shortage in Sochi. VIDEO

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