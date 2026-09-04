Sybiha on Russian strike on "Zhuliany" in Kyiv: It is slap in face to peace efforts and attempt to derail them

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that Russia was trying to derail the peace process and put pressure on Ukraine through its strikes.

He said this during a press conference, Censor.NET reports.

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He was asked whether Ukraine viewed today’s strike on Kyiv Airport as an attempt to prevent the arrival of Trump’s envoys, Kushner and Witkoff.

See more: Fire broke out in Kyiv following drone attack. PHOTO

"Instead of peace, Putin chose escalation. Failing to achieve his goals on the battlefield, he turned to state terror, to missile terror. We see this in Kyiv, we see it across Ukraine, and we feel it every day.

"Of course, one of the goals is to influence public sentiment and attempt to destroy our energy system before winter. On the other hand, it is a slap in the face to global peace efforts and an attempt to derail this process," Sybiha said.

According to the minister, Ukraine expects new momentum in peace efforts with its American partners.

"We are currently engaged in active dialogue with them (US representatives. – Ed.). I hope we will build this momentum in the near term," the foreign minister concluded.

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