Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 167 drones: Air Defense shot down and suppressed 128 UAVs, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of September 4–5, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 167 attack drones. Air defense forces shot down or neutralized 128 enemy drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

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Russian troops launched "Iskander-M"/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Rostov and Voronezh regions of the Russian Federation.

In addition, the enemy launched 167 attack drones of the Shahed and "Gerbera" types, as well as "Parody" decoy drones. About half of the attack drones launched were jet-powered.

The drones were launched from the Orel, Millerovo, and Kursk areas, as well as from the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast and Gvardeyskoye in occupied Crimea.

Air defense forces destroyed and intercepted 128 drones

The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

As of 8:30 a.m., according to preliminary data, Ukrainian air defense forces have shot down or neutralized 128 enemy UAVs, including Shahed, "Gerbera," and other types.

Strikes were recorded at 23 locations

Despite the efforts of Ukraine's air defense forces, enemy missiles and attack drones were reported to have struck 23 locations.

Debris from the downed enemy targets also fell at a single location.

Some of the Russian munitions did not hit their targets. Information regarding the consequences of the attack and the number of such targets is being clarified.

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