Putin has ordered that no strikes be carried out against Kyiv for three days, - Peskov

The Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has reportedly ordered that, from midnight tonight, no strikes be carried out against Kyiv for the next three days.

This was announced by Putin’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, according to Censor.NET, citing Russian media reports.

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Initial details

"Putin has ordered that, from midnight tonight, no strikes be carried out on Kyiv for the next three days," Peskov told TASS.

According to him, this is linked to preparations for talks with the Americans.

No further details are currently known about the Russian dictator’s statement.

As is well known, Putin has declared a ceasefire on numerous occasions; however, the forces under his control have violated it.

Read more: Witkoff and Kushner are taking proposal to Kyiv and Moscow to end war in Ukraine, - Trump

What led up to it?

As a reminder, US President Donald Trump’s special envoys – Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner – are travelling to Moscow and Kyiv on 5–6 September. They will meet with the presidents of Ukraine and Russia. This has also been confirmed by Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Vitkoff and Kushner have now arrived in Moscow.

This news item will be updated