82 out of 108 enemy UAVs and 6 "Banderols" were shot down - Air Force

On the night of September 6, 2026, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 108 Shahed strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerber UAVs, "Parody" decoy drones, and S8000 "Banderol" drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Air Force Command.

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As noted, the air attack was repelled by the air force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

See more: Russia has attacked Khmelnytskyi region with drones: seven people are reported to have been injured, one of whom is in serious condition; businesses have been damaged. PHOTOS (updated)

How did our air defense system perform?

According to preliminary data, as of 9:30 a.m., air defense forces shot down or neutralized 82 enemy UAVs of the Shahed and Gerbera types, as well as other types of drones, and 6 S8000 "Banderol".

Consequences

Enemy airstrikes were recorded at 11 locations, and debris from downed aircraft was found at 7 locations.

"The attack is ongoing; enemy UAVs are in the airspace. Follow safety guidelines!" — the Air Force emphasizes.