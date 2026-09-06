In Romania, they declared alarm due to Russian drones and prepared to scramble Spanish F-18 fighters

On the night of September 6, an air raid alert was issued in Romania as a group of drones approached the border with Ukraine. The Spanish Air Force was placed on standby to potentially intercept the targets.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Romanian Ministry of Defense.

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What did Romania say about the Russian attack?

"On Saturday, September 5, at 11:40 p.m., the Ministry of National Defense's radar surveillance system detected a group of aerial targets moving toward the river border with Ukraine," the country's Ministry of National Defense stated.

It is also noted that the air defense systems have been placed on combat alert.

"Two F-18 aircraft from the Spanish Air and Space Force and an IAR 330 Puma SOCAT helicopter from the Romanian Air Force were ready for takeoff," the agency added.

Read more: During Russian Federation’s attack on Ukraine, Moldova once again recorded violations of its airspace

They also noted that the National Military Command Center had informed Romania’s General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations about the implementation of public alert measures for the northern part of Tulcea County.

An alert was issued at 12:10 a.m. via the RO-Alert national alert system.

After no violations of Romanian airspace were detected, the air raid alert was lifted at 00:42.

What led up to this?