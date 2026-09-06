"Boss, we’ll sort it all out": Kropyva oversaw renovation work at Prosecutor General Kravchenko’s house in Kozin, - prosecutor from Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office

According to the prosecutor from the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), Serhii Kropyva, Deputy Head of the Department of International Cooperation at the Office of the Prosecutor General, who is accused of covering up fraudulent call centres, co-ordinated renovation work at the home of Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko in Kozin.

The relevant findings of the investigation were presented by a prosecutor from the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office at the High Anti-Corruption Court on Sunday, during the hearing to determine a preventive measure for Kropyva, as reported by "Ukrinform" and the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, according to Censor.NET.

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Carrying out instructions

According to the prosecutor, detectives recorded a conversation on 4 March 2026 between Kropyva and the Prosecutor General, from which it appears that Kropyva "is under the protection of the Prosecutor General", which accordingly explains why he possesses "significant powers".

The prosecutor read out the report on the findings of operational and investigative measures, which established that Kropyva had been in contact with various individuals; in the investigators’ view, this "indicates Kropyva’s close relationship with the Prosecutor General and his carrying out of various instructions".

"From these conversations, it appears that Kropyva organises and coordinates renovation work at the house where the Prosecutor General resides, and communicates with the site foreman and other staff on various technical matters," the prosecutor noted.

In particular, judging by the recordings, Kropyva organised renovation work at the house in Kozin where Prosecutor General Kravchenko lives.

The prosecutor quoted a conversation from 26 January 2026:

Kropyva: Boss, where should I go? What needs sorting out? Tell me.

Kravchenko: Oh, nothing. And this system – he sent me the number – what’s it called, Myroslava? Can you pop round?

Kropyva: Of course, I’ll be there with her on Wednesday at 12:00.

Kravchenko: And look, we’ll need to set up a gas generator; get rid of that one. 30 or 50 kilowatts. Just don’t go in the company car; I’ll send Oleg to you. In short, a 30-kilowatt inverter, a 60 battery, and a gas generator.

Kropyva: Boss, got it, I’ll sort it all out. We’ll get it all done.

Assistance with trips abroad

Furthermore, according to information disclosed by the prosecutor, Kropyva helped arrange a US visa for Kravchenko’s wife and also organised the Prosecutor General’s birthday celebrations in Madrid.

According to the investigation, Kropyva is a "trusted associate of the Prosecutor General", as evidenced by "the friendly, informal relationship he has with him".

Read more: "I have absolutely nothing to do with covering up illegal call centres. There will be polygraph tests and personnel decisions at OGP," - Prosecutor General Kravchenko

What led up to this?