Russia launched 92 UAVs and "Banderols": Air defense forces shot down 71 targets. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of September 7, Russian forces launched 92 UAVs at Ukraine, as well as "Banderol" loitering munitions.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

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What did the enemy use in its attack?

Specifically, Russia launched Shahed-type UAVs (including jet-powered ones) from Gerbera, "Parodiya"-type decoy drones, and S8000 "Banderole" drones from the following directions: Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk, and Hvardiiske—the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Watch more: Ukrainian F-16 shoots down Russian "Geran" in mid-air: moment of interception. VIDEO

How did the air defense system perform?

As of 9:00 a.m., air defense forces shot down or neutralized 71 enemy UAVs, including Shahed and Gerber models, as well as other types of drones.

Enemy airstrikes were recorded at 12 locations, and debris from downed drones was found at 1 location.

The enemy’s attack continues, and Russian UAVs are being detected in the airspace.

Watch more: Su-27 pilots used GBU-62 air-to-ground bombs to destroy occupier position, along with personnel present. VIDEO