Russian forces launched massive FAB strike on Kramatorsk: two killed, others injured. PHOTOS

Russian occupation forces launched a massive attack on Kramatorsk this morning, resulting in one death and four people being injured.

This was reported by the city council’s press office, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"Between 05:34 and 05:52, the enemy carried out four strikes using FAB-250 aerial bombs from a UMPK.



Two strikes were recorded on blocks of flats in the central part of Kramatorsk. Another strike hit a bridge in the village of Yasnohirka. An unexploded munition was found near a block of flats in the city centre," the statement reads.

See more: Russia attacked Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions: 12 wounded. PHOTOS

A man born in 1980 was killed as a result of the Russian strike.

A man born in 1966 and three women born in 1965, 1968 and 1947 were also injured.

Three apartment blocks in the city centre were damaged.

It later emerged that the death toll had risen to two—men born in 1959 and 1980.

Read more: Russia launched 92 UAVs and "Banderols": Air defense forces shot down 71 targets. INFOGRAPHICS







