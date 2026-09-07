Witkoff and Kushner are confident that Russia will be ready for peace talks with Ukraine after State Duma elections, - media

The US President’s special representatives, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, informed allies of "Russia’s renewed willingness to engage in peace talks" with Ukraine following the elections to the Russian State Duma.

Le Figaro reports this, citing a source within the office of French President Emmanuel Macron, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"The Americans have informed us that following the Duma elections Russia is expected to show a renewed willingness to negotiate and that, in this context, we should prepare for a new phase of negotiations", the Élysée Palace stated during a telephone briefing with journalists. This refers to the elections to the lower house of the Russian parliament, scheduled for 18–20 September.

During talks on 6 September between US representatives and the national security advisers of France, Germany and the UK — Emmanuel Bonn, Günter Sautter and Jonathan Powell — no details were given regarding the terms of the potential negotiations to which, according to the US, Russia had agreed.

National advisers from France, Germany and the United Kingdom have agreed to maintain regular contact over the coming weeks and to work with the Ukrainian side to draw up clear conditions for possible negotiations with Russia.

Read more: Zelenskyy holds meeting with negotiating team after Witkoff and Kushner’s visit: We are preparing next meetings

Witkoff and Kushner’s visit to Moscow

It was previously reported that Steve Witkoff, Special Representative of US President Donald Trump, and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner had arrived in Moscow.

At the Kremlin, Witkoff and Kushner met with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

The negotiations lasted over three hours.

The visit of Trump’s envoys to Ukraine