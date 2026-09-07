Zelenskyy holds meeting with negotiating team after Witkoff and Kushner’s visit: We are preparing next meetings

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the results of meetings with Trump’s representatives and partners from France, Britain and Germany with the negotiating team.

The head of state reported this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"A meeting with the negotiating team following our meetings in Kyiv with representatives of the President of the United States. We held three rounds of talks. Representatives of the E3 – France, Britain and Germany – also joined us. Yesterday, I also spoke separately with Steve and Jared in private to review the day’s results," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, the most important thing is to continue working actively together to keep diplomacy going.

"We discussed our air defence needs, related technological cooperation and the necessary winter package in detail. Our partners know what can work and what must work before winter. We are coordinating further steps. We are preparing the next meetings and communications. Ukraine’s proposals are constructive, and that will always be the case. Thank you!" he added.













Read more: Territorial issues can only be resolved at the leadership level, – Zelenskyy

Witkoff and Kushner’s visit to Moscow

It was previously reported that US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner arrived in Moscow.

At the Kremlin, Witkoff and Kushner met with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

The talks lasted more than three hours.

Trump’s envoys’ visit to Ukraine

As previously reported, Witkoff and Kushner arrived in Ukraine.

In addition to US President Donald Trump’s special envoys, representatives of European partners – France, the United Kingdom and Germany – are on an official visit to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy began a meeting with Trump’s envoys Witkoff and Kushner.

Zelenskyy subsequently reported that talks had begun with Witkoff and Kushner.

While in Kyiv, US presidential special envoy Jared Kushner said that US President Donald Trump was "determined" to end Russia’s war against Ukraine and stop the loss of life.

Read more: Kremlin has not ruled out resumption of trilateral talks between Russia, Ukraine and US, - Peskov