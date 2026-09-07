Relatives of Prosecutor General’s Office official Kropyva own over $1 million in real estate and hold Russian passports – media. PHOTO

Luxury real estate and valid Russian passports have been uncovered among people close to Serhii Kropyva, deputy head of the Department of International Cooperation at the Prosecutor General’s Office and a figure in NABU’s Operation "Carthage".

This is according to an investigation by hromadske, Censor.NET reports.

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Who is Serhii Kropyva?

Kropyva is 42 and has served as deputy head of the department at the Prosecutor General’s Office since last year. Before that, in 2023–2024, he was Odesa Regional Military Administration head Oleh Kiper’s deputy for digital development, and earlier, in 2022, he worked at the Prosecutor General’s Office. Before 2022, he held senior positions in the cyber police.

According to investigators, "Chancellor" – the call sign heard on NABU’s recordings – made money from providing "protection" to scam call centres and spent it on expensive purchases and real estate.

Read more: Operation "Carthage": Court remands driver of Prosecutor General’s Office official Kropyva in custody with bail set at UAH 3 million

Estate in Lisnyky and his parents’ wealth

Journalists found that the official himself had not officially acquired any property apart from a privatised apartment in Zolotonosha. His relatives, however, began actively accumulating wealth back in 2020, when Kropyva was first deputy head of the Cyber Police Department.

The official’s mother, Valentyna Kropyva, regularly travelled to the United States despite having no officially registered business, while photographs on her social media suggested the lifestyle of a wealthy businesswoman.

In 2020, she bought an apartment in Kyiv’s Comfort Town residential complex; in 2021, a plot of land with an unfinished house in Lisnyky near Kyiv (with a combined value of around $200,000); in 2023, a Toyota RAV4; and in 2025, an apartment measuring 125 square metres in the Fayna Town residential complex, worth more than $160,000. The house in Lisnyky has now been completed, although Kropyva lists it as unfinished in his asset declaration.





Read more: "Muse" Ivakhnenko wanted to serve as deputy minister of education, - SAPO prosecutor

The official’s father, Vasyl Kropyva, registered several sole proprietorships from 2021 onwards and became a co-owner of a grain wholesale company in 2023. In 2024, he bought an apartment in Kyiv’s UNIT.Home residential complex, and in 2025, a building measuring 500 square metres in Boiarka that houses a fitness centre. In total, since 2020, the official’s father has officially spent around $250,000 on real estate, while the combined total for him and his wife is approximately $650,000.

The official’s wife and her parents with Russian passports

Kropyva’s wife, Iryna, is 37. In 2023, she bought a Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class worth more than $130,000. According to journalists, she previously held a Russian passport, issued in 2004 in the Komi Republic under a different surname. The document is now invalid.

Her parents, however, remain Russian citizens, according to database records: both obtained Russian passports in the early 2000s, and the documents are still valid.

Despite this, the official’s mother-in-law became the owner of three units in the Fayna Town residential complex worth more than $80,000 in 2021. His father-in-law bought a unit in the same complex for more than $90,000 in November 2022, after the start of the full-scale invasion, and another apartment on Dniprovska Naberezhna in 2025. In total, Kropyva’s wife’s parents acquired real estate worth more than $200,000, although, according to journalists, their bank deposits in Russia are not consistent with that level of wealth.

Read more: Operation "Carthage": Kravchenko says he has no intention of stepping down

"Muse" and more than $200,000 in assets in one year

Another person featured in NABU’s recordings is 24-year-old Yelyzaveta Ivakhnenko ("Muse" on the recordings), a graduate of the Odesa Law Academy.

Photo: 24-year-old Yelyzaveta Ivakhnenko hromadske

In 2025, she bought non-residential premises measuring 150 square metres in Kyiv’s Pechersk district, worth more than $160,000, as well as a Mercedes-Benz EQE 350 – acquiring assets worth more than $200,000 in just one year.





What else is known?

According to investigators, Kropyva also registered property at the luxury Glacier hotel in the Ivano-Frankivsk region in the names of proxies.

Mykola Karas, a prosecutor with the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), said in court that the scheme’s organiser acted with the "full support" of Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko. On the audio recordings, Kropyva addresses someone referred to as "Boss", calling him "Andriiovych". Kravchenko himself denies any involvement in the scheme. According to journalists, searches in connection with the case were also carried out at the premises of Odesa Regional Military Administration head Oleh Kiper.

Read more: Kropyva appointed to Prosecutor General’s Office after full vetting – Kravchenko