"Muse" Ivakhnenko wanted to serve as deputy minister of education, - SAPO prosecutor

Yelyzaveta Ivakhnenko, a defendant in the "Carthage" case, discussed with Kropyva, an official at the Office of the Prosecutor General, the possibility of serving as deputy minister of education.

According to Censor.NET, a prosecutor from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) disclosed this information during a court hearing.

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For example, in one of her conversations with Kropyva, an official from the Office of the Prosecutor General, she stated: "Gee, well, it would definitely be possible—of course, I thought it would be nice to work as a deputy, but I could also work at the foundation."

According to the SAPO prosecutor, the position in question is that of Deputy Minister of Education.

Also, according to the prosecution, Ivakhnenko did not rule out that such a job could be performed either remotely or combined with another job. It is known that in 2025, "Musa" worked as the associate dean of the Faculty of Cybersecurity and Information Technology at the Odesa Law Academy.

"In general, it’s possible to work remotely. Do you understand? Let’s say I come to the office while students are attending a class there; let’s say I would calmly work for the foundation. Of course, that’s just one option," the SAPO prosecutor read aloud from Ivakhnenko’s statement.

Read more: Ivakhnenko, a suspect in Operation "Carthage": I knew nothing about any criminal organization

What led up to this?

As a reminder, earlier "Ukrainska Pravda", citing its own sources, reported that NABU and the SAPO were allegedly conducting searches at the homes of Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, his deputy Maria Vdovichenko, and the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper.

On 4 September, NABU and the SAPO announced suspected "protection rackets" within the Office of the Prosecutor General (OPG) involving a network of so-called call centres that swindle people out of money.

According to media reports, NABU and the SAPO have detained Serhii Kropyva, deputy head of the OPG’s Department of International Legal Cooperation.

Prior to his current post at the OPG, Kropyva served as Deputy Head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, working alongside Oleh Kiper.

Against this backdrop, NABU has announced a new operation called ‘Carthage’.

The Office of the Prosecutor General has stated that it will suspend the employee who is under investigation for possible involvement in ‘providing protection for a network’ of fraudulent call centres and the legalisation of assets.

According to updated information, NABU and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) have uncovered a criminal organisation whose members systematically received unlawful benefits from fraudulent call centres and laundered millions. The organiser of the scheme turned out to be one of the heads of a structural unit within the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Recordings of a criminal group of OPG staff were also published.

Later, the Office of the Prosecutor General confirmed that searches had been carried out at the homes of Prosecutor General Kravchenko and his deputy.

The High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a preventive measure on OPG official Kropyva.

On September 7, Ivakhnenko was remanded in custody with bail set at 20 million hryvnias.

Read more: "Muse" from "NABU tapes" has been identified: she is Yelyzaveta Ivakhnenko from Odesa, who owns Mercedes, luxury property and Messika jewellery. PHOTO