Operation "Carthage": Kravchenko says he has no intention of stepping down

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko said he does not intend to resign following the release of recordings as part of Operation "Carthage".

He made the statement during a meeting with journalists, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

According to the head of the Prosecutor General’s Office, he will leave his post if his staff ask him to or if the President of Ukraine and the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine make such a decision.

He also said that an internal investigation had been ordered into a prosecutor’s possible use of official powers or status to serve private interests or those of third parties, as well as possible unlawful interference in or influence over the work of other prosecutors or officials.

In addition, a disciplinary complaint has been prepared for submission to the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of Prosecutors regarding possible acts by a prosecutor that bring the office of prosecutor into disrepute and may cast doubt on his objectivity, impartiality, independence, honesty and incorruptibility.

The internal investigation will also examine the possible involvement of other prosecution service employees in unlawful acts.

Based on the findings of the internal investigation, steps will be taken to pursue disciplinary or other action provided for by law against officials, if there are sufficient grounds.

MPs are inviting the prosecutor general to a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada’s Committee on Law Enforcement on September 8.

Read more: Operation "Carthage": Court remands driver of Prosecutor General’s Office official Kropyva in custody with bail set at UAH 3 million

Background

Earlier, Ukrainska Pravda, citing its own sources, reported that NABU and SAPO were allegedly conducting searches targeting Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, his deputy Mariia Vdovychenko, and Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration (RMA) Oleh Kiper.

On 4 September, NABU and SAPO reported the alleged "protection" by the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) of a network of so-called call centers that defraud people.

According to media reports, NABU and SAPO detained Serhii Kropyva, deputy head of the PGO’s Department of International Legal Cooperation.

Before taking up his current position at the PGO, Kropyva served as deputy head of the Odesa Regional State Administration on Oleh Kiper’s team.

Against this backdrop, NABU announced a new operation called "Carthage."

The Prosecutor General’s Office stated that it would suspend the employee whose possible involvement in "protecting a network" of fraudulent call centers and laundering assets is being investigated.

According to updated information, NABU and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) uncovered a criminal organisation whose members systematically received bribes from fraudulent call centres and laundered millions. The organiser of the scheme was identified as the head of one of the Prosecutor General’s Office divisions.

Recordings of the criminal group of Prosecutor General’s Office employees were also released.

The Prosecutor General’s Office later confirmed searches at the premises of Prosecutor General Kravchenko and his deputy.

The High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a pretrial restraint measure on Prosecutor General’s Office official Kropyva.

On September 7, Ivakhnenko was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 20 million.

Read more: HACC has imposed preventive measure on Kropyva in case involving fraudulent call centers – remand in custody with option of bail set at 120 million hryvnias