Oil refinery, aircraft, helicopter and EW systems: Defence Forces hit number of enemy targets over past week

Over the past week, from August 31 to September 6, the Defence Forces struck a number of important military and infrastructure sites in Russia and temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a statement, Censor.NET reports.

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Strikes on oil and gas infrastructure

Russian oil refining facilities were among the main targets.

In particular, the strikes hit the oil refinery in Ryazan, Ryazan region, as well as the "NOVATEK-Ust-Luga" complex in Slobodka, Russia’s Leningrad region – a major gas condensate processing and transshipment facility.

These facilities form part of the infrastructure that serves the needs of Russian occupation forces.

Read more: More than 950 occupiers’ tanks and armoured vehicles struck during summer – General Staff

Neutralising air defences, electronic warfare systems, aircraft and UAV depots

The Defence Forces of Ukraine also struck systems that enable the enemy to operate in the air and use missiles, drones and KABs.

Specifically, the targets hit included Kasta radar stations and other radars, a command and staff vehicle belonging to an S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile system, a mobile Krasukha-4 electronic warfare system, an electronic warfare system and communications nodes, technical reconnaissance equipment and relay stations.

"Just as importantly, we are systematically reaching the very sites from which the enemy launches attack drones. Their storage, preparation and launch sites in Donetsk, Hvardiiske, Millerovo and other areas have been hit. We are destroying depots holding UAVs, ammunition, materiel, fuel and lubricants," the statement said.

In addition, the destruction of a MiG-29 aircraft and a Ka-27 helicopter has been confirmed. A BK-16 landing craft and a number of other military sites were also hit.

The General Staff said these strikes form part of the Defence Forces of Ukraine’s systematic efforts to reduce Russia’s ability to produce fuel, supply its troops, conduct reconnaissance, exercise command and control, and employ strike assets.

"Our goal remains unchanged – to defend Ukraine and create conditions under which Russia will be forced to end its aggression," the General Staff added.

Watch more: Russians deployed attack helicopter during strike on Ryazan oil refinery, but drones reached their target. VIDEO