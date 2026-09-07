Ukraine prepares for meetings with partners on joint FREYJA anti-ballistic programme – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from National Security and Defence Council Secretary Ihor Klymenko and announced that issues were being prepared for consideration by the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

He reported this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

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Preparations for meetings

"Meetings with partners at the level of governments and companies involved in developing the joint FREYJA anti-ballistic programme will take place shortly. We are also working to develop our additional deep-strike capabilities," Zelenskyy said.

In addition, the Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council is overseeing the implementation of the decisions.

"It is important that our previous decisions on countering Russian attack drones and accelerating the relevant production processes work 100 percent. I am grateful to all developers and manufacturers for their professional approach. Ihor Klymenko also reported separately today on changes in the work of the National Security and Defence Council staff, the allocation of the necessary resources and personnel matters," the President added.

Read more: "Implementation of Freyja project is one of Ukraine’s absolute priorities," - Sybiha

Background

In early August, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that work on the joint European FREYJA anti-ballistic system programme was already actively underway. Ten countries have joined the initiative.

Read more: Zelenskyy and Drapatyi discuss ballistic missile defence, defence of Donetsk region and personnel matters in Armed Forces of Ukraine