Britain is allocating more than 100 million euros for "winter" air defense package for Ukraine, including missiles for Patriot system

The United Kingdom is allocating 100 million pounds sterling (equivalent to 116 million euros) to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense system ahead of winter. The new military aid package will include, among other things, missiles for Patriot systems, and the deliveries will be carried out through the PURL initiative.

This was announced by the British government, according to Censor.NET, citing "UP."

Read more on our Telegram channel

What kind of aid is planned?

As noted, as part of the new package, the U.K. will supply air defense interceptors, large-caliber artillery shells, and drones to help Ukraine defend itself against Russian attacks this winter.

The weapons will be supplied through the PURL mechanism, under which Ukraine’s allies purchase U.S. weapons for Ukraine’s needs.

Read more: EU has received request from Ukraine to pay for Patriot missiles using €90 billion loan: ’It’s moving in right direction’, - von der Leyen

It is noted that Patriot missiles and other air defense equipment will be delivered to Ukraine before winter sets in, which will help the country protect its critical national infrastructure, civilian population, and armed forces from Russian attacks.

The announcement of the aid followed visits by the British prime minister and defense minister to Kyiv, where they heard from the Ukrainian president about the importance of additional support ahead of winter.

Read more: EU pressures Spain and Greece to provide Ukraine with Patriot missiles

Putin is preparing to use winter as a weapon

"Both the prime minister and I, during our first visits to Kyiv, clearly realized how important it is to support Ukraine throughout this winter, as Putin is preparing to use winter as a weapon by continuing his barbaric attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure. We have pledged to mobilize our allies and provide more support wherever we can," announced Defense Minister Wes Streeting.

What led up to this?

As reported, on Tuesday, Streeting is chairing his first meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (the "Ramstein" format)—a coalition of 50 countries providing military equipment to Ukraine. The 36th meeting in the so-called "Ramstein" format will take place remotely on September 8, chaired by the defense ministers of the United Kingdom and Germany.

Read more: EU accelerates review of Ukraine’s request for Patriot missiles – European Commission