205 combat engagements took place at front: Pokrovsk direction saw heaviest fighting, General Staff says

A total of 205 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day.

This is stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's update on the situation at the front as of 10:00 p.m. on September 7, Censor.NET reports.

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Shelling

The aggressor carried out one missile strike and 52 air strikes, using 186 guided aerial bombs, deployed 5,876 kamikaze drones for attacks, and shelled the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas 1,873 times.

Situation in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out one air strike using one guided aerial bomb, conducted one assault, and shelled the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas 60 times.

Situation in Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian units seven times toward the settlements of Lyman, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Chaikivka, Mala Vovcha, and Ustynivka. Two assault actions are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attempted to improve its positions four times, conducting assault operations toward Kupiansk, Kurylivka, and Novoosynove.

Read more: Railway bridge over North Crimean Canal, enemy ammunition depot, and command posts have been struck, - General Staff

Hostilities in the east

Ukrainian forces repelled eight attempts by the invaders to advance in the Lyman direction near the settlements of Shyikivka, Druzheliubivka, Novoselivka, Lyman, and Dibrova. Four attacks are still ongoing.



In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces stopped six attempts by the invaders to advance near the settlements of Yampil, Kryva Luka, Kalenyky, Mykolaivka, and Rai-Oleksandrivka. Fighting is ongoing.



In the Kramatorsk direction, the Russian invaders did not conduct any assault operations.



In the Kostiantynivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 15 enemy assaults near the settlement of Kostiantynivka and toward Novoselivka, Mykolaipillia, Sofiivka, and Kucheriv Yar. One attack is ongoing.



The enemy carried out 39 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers attempted to advance toward the settlements of Dorozhnie, Bilytske, Novyi Donbas, Vodianske, Shevchenko, Nadiia, Myrne, Serhiivka, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Novopidhorodnie, and Novopavlivka. Four assault actions are still ongoing.



According to preliminary estimates, 54 occupiers were eliminated, and 16 were wounded in this sector today. Four vehicles, one piece of special equipment, a UAV command post, and 37 shelters for enemy personnel were destroyed. Three artillery systems, six vehicles, four UAV command posts, and 115 shelters for enemy personnel were damaged. A total of 291 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.



In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy conducted assault operations toward the settlements of Rybne and Shevchenko.

Read more: Russia is launching most attacks in Pokrovsk and Konstiantynivka sectors, - General Staff

Situation in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled four enemy attacks near the settlements of Dobropillia, Rizdvianka, and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers made no attempts to improve their positions.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the occupiers did not conduct any offensive operations.

No significant changes in the situation were recorded in other directions.

Read more: "Kasta-2E2" radar was destroyed by Defense Forces in TOT of Zaporizhzhia, - General Staff