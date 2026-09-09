Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 196 drones: 165 drones were neutralized, - Air Force

On the night of September 9, 2026, Russian Federation troops launched an attack using ballistic missiles—Iskander-M from the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, S8000 "Banderole" from the waters of the Sea of Azov, as well as 196 Shahed-type strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerber drones, and "Parody"-type decoy drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Air Force Command.

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As noted, the air attack was repelled by the air force, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

How did the air defense system perform?

According to preliminary data, as of 8:30 a.m., air defense forces shot down or neutralized 165 enemy UAVs of the Shahed and Gerber types, as well as other types of drones.

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"Enemy missiles and attack UAVs were recorded striking 23 locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at 4 locations," the Air Force reported.

"The attack is ongoing; enemy UAVs are in the airspace. Follow safety guidelines!" the message reads.