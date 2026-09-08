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Moment Russian missile strikes Kyiv captured on patrol officers’ body cameras. VIDEO
The moment a Russian missile struck Kyiv was captured on patrol officers’ body cameras.
The video was released by Oleksii Biloshytskyi, head of the Patrol Police Department, Censor.NET reports.
Details
"Overnight, the enemy again attacked Kyiv with missiles and attack drones. Footage from Kyiv patrol officers’ body cameras shows the moment an enemy missile hit and the first minutes after the strike.
We found injured people and provided them with the necessary assistance. Officers took one of the injured to hospital in a police vehicle and handed them over to medical staff," he said.
Background
- According to the Air Force, Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with missiles and 166 drones: air defences destroyed 175 targets.
- In particular, Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles: two people were killed and ten injured.
- In addition, ruscists struck a market on the outskirts of Odesa: social media posts say the "7th Kilometer" market has been destroyed.
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